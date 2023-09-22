Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday evening, family and friends gathered at Sertoma Park to honor 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein who was shot to death in June.

Friends and family said she was willing to help anyone and mentioned her humorous spirit.

Taryn would have been a junior at Bismarck High School.

We will have more on how family and friends continue to remember Taryn on Friday.

