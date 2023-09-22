Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday evening, family and friends gathered at Sertoma Park to honor 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein who was shot to death in June.
Friends and family said she was willing to help anyone and mentioned her humorous spirit.
Taryn would have been a junior at Bismarck High School.
We will have more on how family and friends continue to remember Taryn on Friday.
Previous Coverage:
- Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murder in Bismarck
- 16-year-old victim identified in Bismarck murder
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.