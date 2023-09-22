Dr. Blair Matheson elected as the Association of American Indian Physicians’ new president

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan doctor is the new president of a national organization. Dr. Blair Matheson was elected president of the Association of American Indian Physicians last week.

Dr. Matheson’s father, who was also a doctor, started the AAIP with thirteen other Native American physicians in 1971.

Dr. Blair Matheson, a Stanford and University of Oklahoma alum, started his career as a physician nearly 35 years ago. He also got involved with the Association for American Indian Physicians.

Last week he was elected president. He said he wants the AAIP to refocus on their original two missions: to create more Native American physicians, and to provide Native Americans with quality health care.

For the first goal, he said the AAIP is working on developing mentorship and outreach programs that start as early as grade school.

“My dad was big on ‘somebody else had to help us get where we’re at, so give back and help the next group,” Dr. Matheson said.

Dr. Matheson said a lot of Native Americans don’t even realize medicine is a career they can succeed in, hence the AAIP’s outreach efforts.

For the second goal, Dr. Matheson said healthcare availability is slim for patients in rural areas.

Scott Davis, a long-time associate of Dr. Matheson’s, wants to work with Dr. Matheson to fill the gaps for Native Americans that he said the federal government has left behind.

“It’s not working. He knows it, I know it, my people know it, and quite frankly, we deserve better. We really do. So these are things that we’re trying to work on with tribal leaders in and around the region — and the nation — and look at a different healthcare model to provide services for our people,” Davis said.

Dr. Matheson said there are several projects in the works already to address both of the AAIP’s goals.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.