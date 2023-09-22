2 young children killed after pickup truck hits Amish buggy, deputies say

Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggyTwo children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria, New York, Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – Two young children were killed this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and pickup truck in the town of Alexandria, New York.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Charlene Kring drove her pickup truck into the back of the buggy around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a 1-year-old died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. A 3-year-old died at the hospital.

Two other children and two adults inside the buggy were also taken to hospital for treatment and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Kring was uninjured.

