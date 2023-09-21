Woman arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana after rolling vehicle

Near Valley City, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman has been arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana after rolling her vehicle on I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol say 31-year-old Nicole Roman, of Jamestown, was driving a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on I-94 near mile marker 285. This is approximately five miles west of Valley City.

The crash report says that while westbound, Roman left the roadway and her vehicle rolled. She was injured in the crash and was transported to a local hospital in Valley City.

Officials say that Roman was arrested on scene for misdemeanor driving under the influence. She was also cited for infraction level violations of possessing marijuana and other marijuana paraphernalia.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

