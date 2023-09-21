Woman arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana after rolling vehicle

((MGN))
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Near Valley City, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman has been arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana after rolling her vehicle on I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol say 31-year-old Nicole Roman, of Jamestown, was driving a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on I-94 near mile marker 285. This is approximately five miles west of Valley City.

The crash report says that while westbound, Roman left the roadway and her vehicle rolled. She was injured in the crash and was transported to a local hospital in Valley City.

Officials say that Roman was arrested on scene for misdemeanor driving under the influence. She was also cited for infraction level violations of possessing marijuana and other marijuana paraphernalia.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Berger and his wife Sarah in front of their ranch
Chad Berger Bucking Bulls: one of the most well-known stock contractors and bull breeders
73-year-old killed in crash east of Rugby on Highway 2
Three injured, two seriously, in rear-end crash south of Minot
Ruiz, Moen drug bust
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife

Latest News

Yolanda Fraser, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places' grandmother, gets a hug before a dedication...
Montana grandmother seeks justice for Native Americans after thousands of unsolved deaths, disappearances
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
Memorial for Taryn Hohbein
Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
Brazil Alameen sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.
Man sentenced to 30 years for rape
First News at Five
Blood donor eligibility no longer impacted by sexual orientation ahead of critical blood shortage