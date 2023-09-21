Video sparks animal abuse investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A disturbing video of animal abuse has been circling social media pages in the Bismarck-Mandan community. A local animal rescue organization gave us a video that depicts people beheading a cat with a shovel.

Julie Schirado of Furry Friends Rocking Rescue says a parent informed her of the video after her child saw it online. She says after watching the video several times, she noticed there was also a burnt bird on the ground.

“We’re horrified because it was the third time in less than a month that we have had reports of abuse like that. Horrid abuse with cats and kittens,” said Schirado.

Schirado says in the past month there have been two other abuse cases she has been made aware of.

“The other two are still being worked on. One was in the city of Mandan or north Mandan. By the time we got to them we saved three of the 12 that were asphyxiated in a backpack,” said Schirado.

Schirado says the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this latest incident. The department says animal abuse calls make up a very minimal section of all calls they receive each year.

Animal abuse is a class A misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Animal cruelty is a class C felony which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.