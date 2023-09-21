Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston police said that a drug bust on September 14 resulted in the seizure of more than nine pounds of meth.

Police say they obtained a warrant for a hotel after getting a tip about the drugs being stored in one of the rooms. Police discovered roughly nine pounds of meth, $2,100 in cash and two firearms. The estimated street value of the drugs is $144,000.

Two men were arrested in connection to the bust. Jason Ruiz and William Moen were both charged with possession and intent to deliver. They both face up to 20 years in prison for the charges.

Police say both men bonded out of custody on September 18.

Police say additional charges could be added.

