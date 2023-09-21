Tom Bearson death investigation ‘still active’

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Reed Gregory
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are saying the death investigation surrounding an NDSU student is not a cold case.

Tom Bearson was last seen on Sept. 20, 2014 leaving a north Fargo house party, and his body turned up three days later in a Moorhead RV lot. His death was ruled a murder.

In the nine years since his disappearance and death, no one has been publicly identified as a suspect and no one has been arrested in the case. However, despite several years going by, authorities say the case is still active.

“What we’re able to say at this time and to our community, is that this is still an active investigation,” Moorhead Police investigator Tory Jacobson says. “It hasn’t gone to a cold case status yet, which means we continue to write search warrants, conduct interviews, and we basically have all our investigators working this case.”

Bearson was a Sartell, MN native who moved up to Fargo to start college at NDSU when he went missing just a few weeks into his college career.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Berger and his wife Sarah in front of their ranch
Chad Berger Bucking Bulls: one of the most well-known stock contractors and bull breeders
73-year-old killed in crash east of Rugby on Highway 2
Three injured, two seriously, in rear-end crash south of Minot
Ruiz, Moen drug bust
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife

Latest News

Yolanda Fraser, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places' grandmother, gets a hug before a dedication...
Montana grandmother seeks justice for Native Americans after thousands of unsolved deaths, disappearances
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
Memorial for Taryn Hohbein
Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
Brazil Alameen sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.
Man sentenced to 30 years for rape
First News at Five
Blood donor eligibility no longer impacted by sexual orientation ahead of critical blood shortage