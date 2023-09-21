Tom Bearson death investigation ‘still active’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are saying the death investigation surrounding an NDSU student is not a cold case.

Tom Bearson was last seen on Sept. 20, 2014 leaving a north Fargo house party, and his body turned up three days later in a Moorhead RV lot. His death was ruled a murder.

In the nine years since his disappearance and death, no one has been publicly identified as a suspect and no one has been arrested in the case. However, despite several years going by, authorities say the case is still active.

“What we’re able to say at this time and to our community, is that this is still an active investigation,” Moorhead Police investigator Tory Jacobson says. “It hasn’t gone to a cold case status yet, which means we continue to write search warrants, conduct interviews, and we basically have all our investigators working this case.”

Bearson was a Sartell, MN native who moved up to Fargo to start college at NDSU when he went missing just a few weeks into his college career.

