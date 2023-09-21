24 year-old Valley City man airlifted to Fargo after vehicle rollover

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pillsbury, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 24 year-old man has serious injuries after being involved in a rollover crash near Pillsbury, at 8 a.m., on Thursday, September 21.

Authorities say that Gavin Schlaht, of Valley City was going north on Highway 32 when he drove off the roadway, hit an approach, and then rolled.

According to the accident report, Schlaht was ejected from the vehicle, and then flown by Sanford AirMed to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for serious injuries.

The report does say that weather conditions were windy at the time the crash occurred.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Berger and his wife Sarah in front of their ranch
Chad Berger Bucking Bulls: one of the most well-known stock contractors and bull breeders
73-year-old killed in crash east of Rugby on Highway 2
Three injured, two seriously, in rear-end crash south of Minot
Ruiz, Moen drug bust
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife

Latest News

Yolanda Fraser, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places' grandmother, gets a hug before a dedication...
Montana grandmother seeks justice for Native Americans after thousands of unsolved deaths, disappearances
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
Memorial for Taryn Hohbein
Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
Brazil Alameen sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.
Man sentenced to 30 years for rape
First News at Five
Blood donor eligibility no longer impacted by sexual orientation ahead of critical blood shortage