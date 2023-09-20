Williston man pleads not guilty to several charges including attempted murder

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man pleaded not guilty on charges of attempting to flee police and firing a gun.

Joshua Martinez faces 10 felony charges including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Police say on August 18, Martinez fled a traffic stop and was eventually stopped by a spike strip on East Dakota Parkway. They say Martinez then got out of his car and fired rounds at law enforcement. No one was injured.

Martinez does not have a lawyer representing him on these charges at this time.

His next appearance is scheduled for December 12.

Previous Coverage:

