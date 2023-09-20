Three injured, two seriously, in rear-end crash south of Minot

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people were injured in a crash around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday about five miles south of Minot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a GMC SUV was traveling north in the left lane of Highway 83 with a Buick SUV following behind in the same lane.

As the GMC attempted to turn left at the intersection with 107th Avenue SW, the Buick struck the rear of the GMC, causing both vehicles to enter the median, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Buick, a 79-year-old man from Newburg, sustained minor injuries, while his passenger, a 71-year-old woman from Newburg, was left with serious injuries. The driver of the GMC, a 43-year-old woman from Minot, also sustained serious injuries. All were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

The crash and any charges remain under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

