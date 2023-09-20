SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Brynn Hanson

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - You can’t beat Brynn Hanson.

“She’s a freak athlete,” said Zander Grover, a senior at Des Lacs-Burlington.

Brynn Hanson, DLB’s sophomore star, has already won nine state championships.

“I have an eighth grader running now and she always tells me, I just want to run as good as Brynn can,” said Anna Zietz, DLB cross country coach.

Hanson is a two-time state champion in the 800-meter run, the one-mile race and the cross-country five-kilometer race.

“Overall, she really deserves everything in the world,” said Grover.

She’s also already a three-time champ in the two-mile.

“Every day, no matter how sore she is, no matter how down she’s feeling, she’s going to give it her all. She’s really going to push herself,” said Zietz.

If you think that’s impressive, you should see her on the ice.

“I think it’s great. It’s good to be involved in a lot of different activities, and she’s a really good hockey player, too. That’s very impressive,” said Zietz.

Hanson led the Minot High Majettes hockey team in assists this year.

“It’s like therapy really. If you want to think about something, I can go for a run. If I don’t want to think about something, I can go play hockey,” said Hanson.

As a freshman, she finished second on the team in points and in goals.

“When she’s gone for hockey, we’ll be driving two and a half hours. I’ll think, man, I wish Brynn was here,” said Grover.

Sometimes she has to choose between sneakers and skates.

“It’s hard not to be with the team, but it’s hard also not to be at hockey because I have another team there… it’s about trying to do the best I can do to prepare myself for the future,” said Hanson.

Hanson would never brag when she beats you.

“She’s a really good athlete and a really good role model,” said Zietz.

At the top of the mountain, Hanson is bringing us with her.

Hanson and the Lakers have their eyes set on state, the final weekend of October, in Jamestown.

