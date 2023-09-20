North Dakota Petroleum Council Annual Meeting underway

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Petroleum Council kicked off their annual meeting in Watford City Wednesday.

More than 400 members are there to listen to speakers discussing the latest developments in the oilfield industry. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Montana Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy will be among them. Council President Ron Ness says North Dakota is experiencing a pattern of steady growth in oil production. Ness says he is impressed by how technology continues to improve.

“The technology has improved so much since we were here a year ago. We’re going to hear a lot about those improvements over the next two days. I think a lot of people in North Dakota and across the region who are engaged with the oil and gas industry are interested in what it does for North Dakota’s economy. They are here to listen and learn,” said Ness.

Other speakers include Continental Resources President Doug Lawler, Valence Natural Gas Solutions President and CEO Stewart Wilson, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad, and Bakken GROW Project Manager Brent Sanford.

The event goes through Thursday.

