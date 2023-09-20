NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.(Instagram/k_granson18 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People look around at Urban Harvest stands in Bismarck
Urban Harvest disbands after 18 years
Shawnee Krall
Attorney files to withdraw from murder case over family statements
Pilot dies in plane crash along Highway 281 south of New Rockford, ND.
NTSB investigating plane crash that killed pilot near New Rockford, ND
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Jim Mellon of Midway Lanes, Mandan, retires
Owner of Midway Lanes retires after 57 years

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial
Justice's Lights illuminate Glendive's Bell Street Bridge every night from dusk to dawn
Love Like Justice: Montana mom turns grief into project to brighten up her community
UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
There was movement with two major U.S. strikes on Wednesday. (CNN, STRINGR, FOX NEWS, TONY TOTTY)
Talks resume in 2 major strikes: Automakers, writers