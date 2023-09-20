Minot home seizure results in finding 10k fentanyl tablets, stolen firearm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police said a home search led to the discovery of more than 10,000 tablets of fentanyl.

Police said they obtained a warrant to search a home in northwest Minot on Sept. 14. They said there they found the tablets as well as a firearm that was reported stolen in another state.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Ward County Narcotics Task Force.

