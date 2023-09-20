Minot Area Chamber EDC leadership course project for 2024

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - One of the most popular courses with the Minot Area Chamber EDC is starting a food drive.

Students in the eight-week Community Leadership Institute course choose an organization to help. This year, the chamber chose to work with the food bank at Minot State University, run by Lutheran Campus Ministries.

Vice president for the chamber, Carla Dolan, said this helps the chamber’s students learn about different organizations in town.

“Should they in the future want to do something, either continue with this food bank or something different, they’ve got the knowledge and the background of different types of organizations,” said Dolan.

Donations can be made at MSU or city hall.

The next cohort for the course has a waiting list.

