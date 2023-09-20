Man accused of stealing ATV and terrorizing

Man accused of stealing ATV and terrorizing
Man accused of stealing ATV and terrorizing(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police have arrested a Glen Ullin man they say stole an ATV, led officers on a chase and broke into a mobile home.

Authorities say 34-year-old Bobby Fouts stole an ATV from the BNSF railway yard in Mandan and crashed it into a fence while fleeing officers.

They say Fouts then entered a mobile home and told the occupants he would harm them with knives and a firearm.

Fouts surrendered peacefully later that evening.

He is charged with terrorizing, one other felony and six misdemeanors.

