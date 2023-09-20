Doug Burgum says presidential campaign will continue regardless of debate status

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Governor and Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum has not met the requirements to be at the second presidential debate next week. He says he’s hopeful to make it, and his campaign will continue regardless.

Burgum met the donation and statewide polling requirements but has not polled above three percent nationally. Burgum called the requirements that weren’t in place in previous years a “goofy clubhouse rule”.

“If we don’t make the stage, there will be people on the stage that we are ahead of in Iowa and New Hampshire. That makes no sense to me,” said Burgum.

Burgum adds that his campaign will continue even if he’s not allowed at the debate.

“The debate process, it’s not anything you would use to select a superintendent or CEO of a company. It’s not about character, it’s not about leadership. I think the overemphasis on debates I think is one of the things wrong with the process,” said Burgum.

Burgum says he will continue to campaign in other states, pushing his message of energy independence and national security.

The second debate will be held on Sept. 27.

