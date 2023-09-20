Couple perplexed after they find their home’s roof tiles mysteriously torn up

The homeowner says she was working inside her home office when it felt like her house was being pushed forward. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Angie Koehle and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A family in Arizona was left baffled after something mysteriously caused damage to the roof tiles on their house.

Lisa Sikorski told KPHO she was working in her upstairs office last Friday afternoon when she heard and felt what sounded like a truck barreling toward her house.

“It got really, really strong,” she said.

Sikorski also said her dog, who typically isn’t bothered by storms, came running.

The commotion lasted about 15 seconds and then was over.

“I had the sensation the house was moving forward. I knew it wasn’t, but it felt like I was on a mudslide or something,” Sikorski said.

Considering it to be blasting occurring nearby, Sikorski said she assumed her neighbors also heard it. However, they said they did not.

One of her neighbors noticed that Sikorski’s roof tiles were in shambles that afternoon.

Sikorski and her husband said it looked like something hit their roof, possibly debris from a plane or meteorite. There were two separate spots on the roof with displaced tiles.

Kevin Bowland from All About Roofing came to the home to survey the damage. He said he didn’t find any foreign objects, but believes it may have been some sort of weather event.

“It’s just a downward wind that comes in and it lifts the tiles,” Bowland said.

Bowland said he didn’t see any holes in the roof or points of impact.

“The tile is all over, but the batten is in place, and the underlayment is still tacked down,” he said.

KPHO’s meteorologist Royal Norman said it could have been caused by a dust devil if the culprit was a weather event.

Sikorski and her husband said they plan to get a few more opinions to be sure it wasn’t something else that caused the damage.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People look around at Urban Harvest stands in Bismarck
Urban Harvest disbands after 18 years
Shawnee Krall
Attorney files to withdraw from murder case over family statements
Pilot dies in plane crash along Highway 281 south of New Rockford, ND.
NTSB investigating plane crash that killed pilot near New Rockford, ND
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Man accused of raping a child
Man accused of raping a child

Latest News

Man accused of stealing ATV and terrorizing
Man accused of stealing ATV and terrorizing
A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.
7-year-old girl survives ‘freak accident’ after dart gets stuck in her skull
Amendments made to 2024 City of Minot budget
Amendments made to 2024 City of Minot budget
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Ray Epps, Trump supporter targeted by Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge