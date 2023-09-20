Class-A and 9-Man Football Poll

Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every team rated in the top five in both Class-A and 9-Man football is undefeated. The number one ranked team in each of the divisions is the defending state champions, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and New Salem-Almont.

The football polls are conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Class-A Football Poll

  1. Velva-D-A-G (14) — 5-0 Record — 82 pts. — Last week:1st
  2. Kindred (4) — 4-0 Record — 71 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. Dickinson Trinity — 5-0 Record — 50 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  4. Langdon Area-E-M — 5-0 Record — 40 pts. — Last week: 4th
  5. Shiloh Christian — 5-0 Record — 22 pts. — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass (4-1)

9-Man Football Poll

  1. New Salem-Almont (13) — 5-0 Record — 81 pts. — Last week: 1st
  2. Sargent County (4) — 5-0 Record — 71 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. South Border (1) — 5-0 Record — 45 pts. — Last week: 4th
  4. New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock — 4-0 Record — 40 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  5. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn — 5-0 Record — 22 pts. — Last week: 5th

Others receiving votes: North Prairie (4-1), Alexander (5-0)

