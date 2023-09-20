Burleigh County free Narcan training session Wednesday night

Narcan product
Narcan product(MGM)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh Bismarck Public Health is hosting a free Narcan training session tonight.

Narcan is a popular opioid-reversal drug.

The FDA recently approved it for over-the-counter use, so the training session should help anyone who’s interested in purchasing the medication to know how to use it.

Cathy Palczewski, Heartview’s grant project manager, said they’ll cover several topics during the session. These include recognizing overdose symptoms and knowing when and how to use Narcan.

“It’s important to carry Narcan because it’s everywhere. You might be walking down the sidewalk and there might be somebody passed out, and you could have the opportunity to save a life,” Palczewski said.

Participants will receive a Narcan kit once the training session is done.

Palczewski said anyone is welcome to go to the training at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday.

