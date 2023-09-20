Aspire Credit Union sees success in partnership with Matthew 25 project

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At the beginning of the summer, we spoke with Aspire Credit Union about their partnership with Matthew 25, a local non-profit.

They began collecting a variety of gently-used items in June and some of the items they collected held special meaning.

The Matthew 25 Project started in June with bathroom items.

In July, donation requirements changed to kitchen items.

In August, baby items were accepted and Barb Skogstad, a Minot local, donated hand-made crocheted blankets.

Skogstad is a cancer survivor who started making the blankets while going through chemotherapy.

She said she normally donates them to the NICU but wanted to contribute something handmade.

Leadership at Aspire Credit Union said the drive was successful.

“The community always shows up. That’s the one thing I can say about the greater Minot community, is they show up. With the help of our media partners, we’re able to get the word out, and that drastically affects what we are able to collect and then donate and pass ahead to someone that can use a hand up,” said Rianne Kuhn, marketing communications coordinator at Aspire Credit Union.

Kuhn said in February, they will meet with non-profits again to decide which one they will partner with.

She also mentioned that at the conclusion of the drive, Aspire Credit Union aspired to do more.

Their donation committee purchased $1,000 worth of other items to help families in need.

