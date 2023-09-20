Amendments made to 2024 City of Minot budget

Amendments made to 2024 City of Minot budget
Amendments made to 2024 City of Minot budget(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Some amendments were made to the city of Minot’s 2024 preliminary budget at this week’s regular council meeting.

City manager, Harold Stewart, said the Minot Area Chamber of Economic Development Corporation, Visit Minot and the Souris River Planning Council got additional funding for economic development efforts.

He said city employees now have alternative options for how they want to structure time off.

This year’s budget is still lower than next year’s.

“Even though the budget shows that we’re spending more money, we’re actually spending money that we had previously set aside for major projects,” said Stewart.

It includes the Northwest Area Water supply project, the next phases of flood control and road maintenance.

The council will have to approve it again on a second reading later this month.

