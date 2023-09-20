73-year-old killed in crash east of Rugby on Highway 2

BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman was killed in a crash Monday about nine miles east of Rugby that was not discovered until Tuesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 73-year-old from Devils Lake was driving a car westbound on Highway 2 sometime on Monday when the car ran off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grove of trees. Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was discovered by law enforcement. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

