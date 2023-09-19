Woman booked on charges connected to fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash

Taquoya Saldana is now in jail on manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.
Taquoya Nike Saldana
Taquoya Nike Saldana(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman who had an arrest warrant for her part in a fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash is now booked in the Cass County Jail.

Following the April 12 crash, Taquoya Saldana, 28, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension and DUI.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against her, but said the woman accused of drinking and driving before crashing her SUV into the bike could still face prosecution.

Prosecutors said the motion to dismiss the charges would likely lead to enhanced charges. Saldana is now facing manslaughter and negligent homicide.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Thomas Fradet was westbound on Main Ave. when he turned left onto 17th St. E. Troopers say Saldana, who was eastbound on Main, collided with Fradet at a high rate of speed.

Fradet later died at the hospital. Authorities say Saldana and her passenger were not hurt.

Valley News Live is waiting on the court documents for details on what led to the enhanced charges.

Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

