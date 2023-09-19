TrainND Northwest looking to bring drone curriculum to school districts

Drone simulator at TrainND Northwest
Drone simulator at TrainND Northwest(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - In northwest North Dakota, the drone industry is growing. To build a larger workforce, TrainND Northwest says they want to prepare high schoolers for the future.

Executive Director Kenley Nebeker says they purchased an unmanned aerial systems curriculum to offer to high schools. It provides up to four years of classes, giving students training for their drone safety certifications and Part 107 commercial license before they graduate.

“This will ensure that the industry has people who are ready to go. They will have over 50 hours of beyond visual line of sight flight experience and 40 hours of visual line of sight flight experience. There’s going to be a level of experience there that the UAS industry has never seen before,” said Nebeker.

Nebeker says they have a UAS class at Watford City High School as a pilot program. The course could expand once the Bakken Area Skills Center is completed next semester.

The curriculum was developed by the Unmanned Safety Institute and was purchased through a state grant awarded to TrainND Northwest during the recent legislative session. Nebeker says he wants to reach out and offer these classes to other high schools across the state.

TrainND Northwest currently offers UAS training for college students and adults through classes in Williston.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
Jim Mellon of Midway Lanes, Mandan, retires
Owner of Midway Lanes retires after 57 years
Fatal crash
One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team

Latest News

Government shutdown looms
Montana legislators discuss looming government shutdown
Lark's new Head Coach Mark Weidemaier
Bismarck Larks announce that Mark Weidemaier has been hired as Head Coach
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/18/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/18/2023