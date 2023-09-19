TrainND Northwest looking to bring drone curriculum to school districts

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - In northwest North Dakota, the drone industry is growing. To build a larger workforce, TrainND Northwest says they want to prepare high schoolers for the future.

Executive Director Kenley Nebeker says they purchased an unmanned aerial systems curriculum to offer to high schools. It provides up to four years of classes, giving students training for their drone safety certifications and Part 107 commercial license before they graduate.

“This will ensure that the industry has people who are ready to go. They will have over 50 hours of beyond visual line of sight flight experience and 40 hours of visual line of sight flight experience. There’s going to be a level of experience there that the UAS industry has never seen before,” said Nebeker.

Nebeker says they have a UAS class at Watford City High School as a pilot program. The course could expand once the Bakken Area Skills Center is completed next semester.

The curriculum was developed by the Unmanned Safety Institute and was purchased through a state grant awarded to TrainND Northwest during the recent legislative session. Nebeker says he wants to reach out and offer these classes to other high schools across the state.

TrainND Northwest currently offers UAS training for college students and adults through classes in Williston.

