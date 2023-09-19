Producers planting fall cover crops with good moisture levels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some farmers who are finished harvesting certain crops are now planting cover crops.

This can help with soil erosion, soil quality, biodiversity and wildlife.

It’s common to plant them after the main crops have been harvested in the fall.

They grow until the next crop is planted in the spring.

NDSU Extension Agent Tyler Kralicek says in Burleigh and Morton Counties, moisture levels are good right now to plant cover crops.

“But you know, anytime you get some good rains, you know, they’re talking fairly warm temperatures the last I heard. You know, getting that stuff to germinate and get going in the next two weeks is definitely a very positive sign. So I would look at getting those in now if you haven’t already here in the last month, " said Kralicek.

He says Burleigh County farmers have been having luck with rye and winter wheat as cover crops.

He says some ranchers plant cover crops for fall grazing if they can beat the snowfall.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.