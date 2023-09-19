Medical proffesional discusses new COVID booster shots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said there’s little to no evidence of this year’s Covid booster shot being effective. He also claimed men between the ages of 18 and 39 were at a “substantially higher” risk of dying from a cardiac-related event after getting the booster shot, which goes against both CDC and FDA guidance.

Multiple news outlets have alleged that Dr. Ladapo deleted contradictory evidence from the study he used to justify his claim about this year’s Covid booster being dangerous. Essentia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter compared it to the flu vaccine, saying that while the strain of the virus changes each year, the vehicle for delivering it, i.e. the vaccine, stays the same.

“If I had the vaccine and I still get sick and I still end up in the hospital, does that mean that was a vaccine failure? It’s hard to say that. If I survived, you might say that I would have died had I not been vaccinated, but you don’t know that, right? And on the flip side, the opposite is true as well. Just because somebody was vaccinated and didn’t get that sick doesn’t necessarily need it,” Dr. Vetter said.

Dr. Vetter said each person should determine what’s best for them personally when deciding whether to get the booster shot or not. He said the benefit of getting the booster is that the odds of contracting Covid or being hospitalized lessen.

“It’s an odds game, so some people are just going to get sicker and some people are not going to get sicker, and we don’t always necessarily know who those individuals will be,” Dr. Vetter said.

North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department said people should get the booster.

Your News Leader asked North Dakotans if they are planning on getting the shot or not. Most said they are, but some people said they aren’t planning on it.

“I got my two shots initially, and the second one actually ended up getting me super sick, and I actually ended up going to the hospital from it. And I’ve actually had Covid a few times, and it hasn’t been terrible, it’s been a little better each time I’ve had it. So for right now, as of now, I honestly don’t see myself grabbing another one,” Zane Deierling said.

Ultimately, whether or not you should get the booster shot depends on your needs, and you should consult with a doctor if you have any concerns.

The CDC has recommendations for who should get the Covid vaccine and booster shots on its website.

