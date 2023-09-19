Man accused of raping a child

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say raped a child.

Authorities say the minor reported she may have been sexually assaulted.

Witnesses told police they saw 36-year-old Jamal Fermin going to the girl’s bedroom where she was sleeping and began kissing her while she was passed out.

Another witness told police they saw Fermin in bed with the victim. Police say the sexual assault kit came back positive.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.