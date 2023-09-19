Local business owners raise $40,000 for those involved in deadly Fargo Police shooting

The business owners will present the checks at the Fargo Police Station Wednesday.
(AP Photo/Ann Arbor Miller)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three local business owners raised $40,000 for those involved in the deadly Fargo Police shooting.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, the business owners will present the checks at the Fargo Police Station. The group says $30,000 was raised for the Leadership Care Fund and $10,000 was raised for the wounded bystander, Karlee Koswick.

The businesses involved are Midwest Tree & Maintenance in Pelican Rapids, Big Erv’s in Horace and ND & Skooter Thompson, Skooter’s Plumbing in West Fargo.

Together, the owners organized an event called “Back the Blue Night” to raise money for the victims in the July 14 attack.

The event raised money through door donations, T-shirt sales and generous donations from local business and residents.

The group says they are still getting requests for Back The Blue T-shirts. They will be opening an online shop, for two weeks, through Long Weekend Sportswear out of Perham.

Additional proceeds will go to the Leadership Care Fund.

