Jamestown man sentenced for fatal crash with cyclist

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Jamie Dickerman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man who was accused of fatally striking a bicyclist with his vehicle has been sentenced.

James Lees, 76, of Jamestown pleaded guilty to negligent homicide earlier this year in the case of the death of Timothy St. John of Northbrook, Illinois. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lees was accused of striking a bicycle ridden by St. John on North Dakota Highway 20 on June 19, 2022. Lees’ vehicle struck the rear tire, pushing the bicycle and rider into the west ditch. St. John was dead at the scene.

Court documents say Lees said at the time of the accident that he didn’t see the bicycle. Lees left the scene of the accident and spoke with his grandson. They then notified law enforcement officers and returned to the scene.

On Monday, Judge James Hovey sentenced Lees to five years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with the five years suspended. Hovey placed Lees on three years supervised probation and ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service to be served at no less than 10 hours per month. Hovey also made a recommendation to have Lees’ driving privileges revoked for 25 years.

A lawsuit filed by the victim’s family seeking damages from Lees is currently pending.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People look around at Urban Harvest stands in Bismarck
Urban Harvest disbands after 18 years
Shawnee Krall
Attorney files to withdraw from murder case over family statements
Pilot dies in plane crash along Highway 281 south of New Rockford, ND.
NTSB investigating plane crash that killed pilot near New Rockford, ND
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Man accused of raping a child
Man accused of raping a child

Latest News

In the resignation letter Samantha Holly provided to Your News Leader, she said working for the...
ND GOP Executive Director resigns
First News at Four
Morse Code of Weather: how evapotranspiration from crops can add moisture to the atmosphere and make it more humid
First News at Five
Burleigh County free Narcan training session Wednesday night
First News at Five
New recommendations for blood pressure screenings
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Brynn Hanson