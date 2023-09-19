Jamestown man sentenced for fatal crash with cyclist

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man who was accused of fatally striking a bicyclist with his vehicle has been sentenced.

James Lees, 76, of Jamestown pleaded guilty to negligent homicide earlier this year in the case of the death of Timothy St. John of Northbrook, Illinois. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lees was accused of striking a bicycle ridden by St. John on North Dakota Highway 20 on June 19, 2022. Lees’ vehicle struck the rear tire, pushing the bicycle and rider into the west ditch. St. John was dead at the scene.

Court documents say Lees said at the time of the accident that he didn’t see the bicycle. Lees left the scene of the accident and spoke with his grandson. They then notified law enforcement officers and returned to the scene.

On Monday, Judge James Hovey sentenced Lees to five years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with the five years suspended. Hovey placed Lees on three years supervised probation and ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service to be served at no less than 10 hours per month. Hovey also made a recommendation to have Lees’ driving privileges revoked for 25 years.

A lawsuit filed by the victim’s family seeking damages from Lees is currently pending.

