Drowning death reported at Lake Darling

Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling(Courtesy: Renville County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKE DARLING, N.D. (KMOT) – A 73-year-old Bottineau man drowned while trying to recover a boat on the shore of Lake Darling Thursday, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Roger Hutchinson said his office received a report of a possible drowning at the lake shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told investigators that a man, identified as Douglas Trengen, was backing a boat into the water to launch. When the boat began to drift away, witnesses said Trengen went into the water without a flotation device to try to recover it, but was unable to, and then struggled to swim back to shore before going underwater.

Hutchinson said the Minot and Burlington Dive Team located Trengen’s body around 8:40 p.m. following extensive search efforts.

Roughly a dozen different agencies were involved in the response and recovery, including local authorities and North Dakota Game & Fish.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
Fatal crash
One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday
Man’s body found in Red River
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Paratransit Roadeo returns to Minot for first time since 2015
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Dr. Shane Martin named interim superintendent of Turtle Mountain Community Schools
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Containment measures at high school in Belcourt amid rash of fights
First News at Six
Workforce development opportunities are expanding at Hughes Career Academy