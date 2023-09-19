City Council approves Minot Housing project proposal

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot city leaders have given the green light for the construction of a pair of apartment complexes for senior citizens.

The Minot city council approved the Minot Housing Authority’s proposal at tonight’s (Monday night’s) regular meeting.

It’ll be a total of 72 units and its location will be near 36th Avenue and 16th Street Northwest with a view of the pond.

Tom Alexander, executive director of Minot Housing Authority, says 40 of their existing public housing sites across Minot will be for sale to its residents, or they will be issued vouchers.

“The bottom line is that we can’t keep up with units that are 40 plus years old. We don’t have the funds to do it. HUD is allowing us to reposition,” said Alexander.

The Minot Public School board and Ward County Commissioners also have to approve the project.

