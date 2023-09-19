Burlington to mark completion of flood protection efforts Tuesday

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Burlington on Tuesday will celebrate the completion of its share of the regional flood projection project.

The project included rebuilding a bridge as well as earthen levees and a system to control groundwater in the event of flooding.

The work makes Burlington the first city in the Souris River basin to have full protection from a 2011-type flood event.

The city is holding a community barbecue Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Burlington Recreation Complex, with a brief program at 6 p.m.

