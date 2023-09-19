Burlington to mark completion of flood protection efforts Tuesday

The work makes Burlington the first city in the Souris River basin to have full protection from...
The work makes Burlington the first city in the Souris River basin to have full protection from a 2011-type flood event.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Burlington on Tuesday will celebrate the completion of its share of the regional flood projection project.

The project included rebuilding a bridge as well as earthen levees and a system to control groundwater in the event of flooding.

The work makes Burlington the first city in the Souris River basin to have full protection from a 2011-type flood event.

The city is holding a community barbecue Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Burlington Recreation Complex, with a brief program at 6 p.m.

Your News Leader will have more coverage on Burlington’s flood protection later Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
Fatal crash
One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday
Jim Mellon of Midway Lanes, Mandan, retires
Owner of Midway Lanes retires after 57 years
Man’s body found in Red River

Latest News

City Council approves Minot Housing project proposal
City Council approves Minot Housing project proposal
The Mouse River Players plan to rock the house with their production of Goosebumps: The Phantom...
Boo! Goosebumps premieres at Mouse River Players Theatre
Boo! Goosebumps premieres at Mouse River Players Theatre
Boo! Goosebumps premieres at Mouse River Players Theatre
It'll be a total of 72 units and its location will be near 36th Avenue and 16th Street...
City Council approves Minot Housing project proposal