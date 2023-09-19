“Bright Beginnings” looks to provide more childcare opportunities for parents, interested students

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A childcare facility developed through the City of Williston, Williams County and Williston State College is nearly ready to open its doors after years of planning.

“Bright Beginnings” has been built at Williston State College’s Crieghton Building, able to take in up to 75 kids around the area.

Janie Cox, the provider, said she has enough staff to meet the full capacity and is ready to open.

“We are fully staffed, I’m super excited about that. That was one of my biggest concerns. We are ready to roll,” said Cox.

Cox also owns Happy Families Daycare, located inside New Hope Church.

The facility also aims to train college students interested in going into childcare.

Through the curriculum provided through Valley City State University, students can work at Bright Beginnings to do their clinical hours toward a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education degree.

“They can stay here, complete that Bachelor’s degree, get the experience they need in a real-life setting right here in Williston,” said Alan LaFave, Valley City State University president.

A ribbon cutting was held by city, county and college officials Monday afternoon.

They say more childcare spaces will help build a workforce for the region.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.