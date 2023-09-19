Boo! Goosebumps premieres at Mouse River Players Theatre

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It wouldn’t be the fall season without a little spine-chilling fun, right?

The Mouse River Players plan to rock the house with their production of Goosebumps.

Your News Leader’s Haley Burchett caught the spooky scoop from the actors and leaders involved.

The cast of Goosebumps is conjuring up something spooky at Mouse River Players Community Theatre in downtown Minot.

Cue the sound and hit the lights because Nicole Swain is bringing Brooke Rogers, one of the main characters from the Goosebumps series, to life.

Swain started doing musicals in high school but took a break in college.

She said ‘fate’ brought her back when she heard a song from the musical.

“I was like, this is the coolest thing in the entire world and then they announced they were doing it and I’m like, this is my sign to do it again,” said Swain.

For Dorian Garland, the gift is working with a diverse group of people.

He also said everyone has worked so hard to make this special.

Like Swain, he said the music is what will keep the audience coming back for more.

“This is like an actual song with actual lyrics, and it has an amazing hook, all the songs have a way of getting unto your head and sticking with you,” said Garland.

The tradition of R.L. Stine’s series comes to life with fun surprises and special effects throughout the performance.

“This really encapsulates that feeling of nostalgia, so, people that are in that age range are gonna have a great time remembering their childhood and their middle school years or introducing their own children to the genre,” said Courtney DuPona, Director of Goosebumps the Musical at Mouse River Players Community Theatre.

The opening of this show celebrates Mouse River Players’ 52nd season and it has never been performed in North Dakota until now.

“It seems as if the audience is in for quite a few surprises, as R.L. Stine warns, BEWARE, YOU’RE IN FOR SCARE!

Goosebumps, The Phantom of the Auditorium will have shows on Sept. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a matinee on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. and more shows the following weekend, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1.

For more showtime information and ticket purchasing, please visit the Mouse River Players website.

