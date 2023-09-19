Bismarck Larks announce that Mark Weidemaier has been hired as Head Coach

Lark's new Head Coach Mark Weidemaier
Lark's new Head Coach Mark Weidemaier(Photo courtesy: Bismarck Lark's)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mark Weidemaier comes to Bismarck with more than 25 years of Major League Baseball experience. He most recently served as an advanced scout for the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. Weidemaier was the Major League Defensive Coordinator and Advanced Scout for the Washington Nationals from 2013 to 2015. He spent time as a Special Assistant and Advance Scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians over 15 seasons.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Mark Weidemaier join the Bismarck Larks,” said Larks Owner John Bollinger. “Mark is a proven winner with a wealth of experience at all levels of baseball. But more importantly, Mark wants to win and recruit the best team in the Northwoods League. We are committed to putting a winning team on the field in 2024 and beyond and it starts with new Head Coach Mark Weidemaier.”

Weidemaier takes over for former Field Manager Will Flynt and begins his duties as Head Coach and Scout immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
Jim Mellon of Midway Lanes, Mandan, retires
Owner of Midway Lanes retires after 57 years
Fatal crash
One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/18/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/18/2023
The work makes Burlington the first city in the Souris River basin to have full protection from...
Burlington to mark completion of flood protection efforts Tuesday
City Council approves Minot Housing project proposal
City Council approves Minot Housing project proposal