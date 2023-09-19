Bismarck Larks announce that Mark Weidemaier has been hired as Head Coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mark Weidemaier comes to Bismarck with more than 25 years of Major League Baseball experience. He most recently served as an advanced scout for the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. Weidemaier was the Major League Defensive Coordinator and Advanced Scout for the Washington Nationals from 2013 to 2015. He spent time as a Special Assistant and Advance Scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians over 15 seasons.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Mark Weidemaier join the Bismarck Larks,” said Larks Owner John Bollinger. “Mark is a proven winner with a wealth of experience at all levels of baseball. But more importantly, Mark wants to win and recruit the best team in the Northwoods League. We are committed to putting a winning team on the field in 2024 and beyond and it starts with new Head Coach Mark Weidemaier.”

Weidemaier takes over for former Field Manager Will Flynt and begins his duties as Head Coach and Scout immediately.

