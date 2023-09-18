Two high school seniors from Bismarck & Mandan competing in curling at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s something for everyone when it comes to sports. So when Owen Nelson and Zach Brenden were looking for an extracurricular they both loved, they decided to pick up curling. It’s now their passion, and their hard work got them to the 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

Senior Owen Nelson is from Mandan High School and senior Zach Brenden is from Legacy High School.

Their other two teammates are from the Midwest and they will all be going to South Korea to compete on January 16 for Team USA. They qualified at the Youth Olympic Qualifiers in Denver.

They meet up with their teammates from Minnesota and Wisconsin over the weekends in Minneapolis and Chaska, Minnesota, to practice.

“It’s just a surreal feeling. I didn’t expect to get here, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the event... Yup, I feel the same, it feels amazing to represent Team USA,” said Owen Nelson and Zach Brenden.

They have been training since July for the tournament.

