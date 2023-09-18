Pennsylvania police search for 9 juveniles who escaped from detention facility during riot

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a juvenile detention facility following a riot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a juvenile detention facility following a riot.

The Reading division of the Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies were searching for nine juveniles who escaped from Abraxas Academy around 8 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

State and local police were called to take control of the juvenile center in Morgantown, about 49 miles (78.8 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, after the riot began inside the facility, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said in a statement on its website.

“The juveniles were wearing white or grey shirts,” the department said, advising anyone encountering them to immediately call 911.

Abraxas Academy is a secure residential treatment program providing “specialized care for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 to 18 in 9th grade or above,” according to the facility’s website.

The Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The search for the escaped juveniles follows shortly after the capture of an escaped murderer who eluded Pennsylvania authorities for several days despite an extended manhunt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Fatal crash
One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash

Latest News

FILE - In this photo released on Aug. 11, 2022, by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign...
Iran-US prisoner swap likely set in motion as $6 billion of once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
Although some Republicans have agreed on a funding bill, the threat of a potential government...
Some House Republicans close deal on short-term funding bill as shutdown looms
Griffin Montejo, 15, said this journey has given him a new perspective and a deeper...
Teen with heart defect gets 2 transplants in same 14-hour surgery
curling seniors
Two high school seniors from Bismarck & Mandan competing in curling at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games