NDSU and UND set to revive North Dakota Governor’s School program in 2024

GRAND FORKS, N.D., and FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a long, four-year hiatus, the North Dakota Governor’s School has returned for high school students in the state.

The prestigious opportunity is a four-week residential program that will alternate between the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University each summer. The first session is set to be held at NDSU in the summer of 2024.

This program began in 1990, and allows North Dakota high school students who have excelled in academics to further engage their studies in desired disciplines, such as science, technology, mathematics, etc. During their respective summers, NDSU will focus on the STEM pathways, while UND will focus on health sciences, education, and mental health.

Students spend the four weeks on campus engaged in their studies and will be eligible to receive college credit.

The North Dakota Legislature provides the Governor’s School funding to help pay for student housing, dining, program directors, and instructors. The funds allocated for the next two years will allow about 50 students to attend next year.

North Dakota Senator, Ron Sorvaag, is a sponsor of this program, and says that, “It provides exposure for North Dakota’s top students to programs offered by research institutions.” He also says that programs like the NDGS can help students decide their futures, and help them better prepare for their careers.

An application process for this program will open in October. Directors say that students will be selected based on personal essay submissions, academic and service records, and recommendations from school officials.

