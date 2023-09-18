Long-term auto workers strike could impact North Dakota’s dealers

Service work at Williston Auto
Service work at Williston Auto(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three Automakers could cause problems for dealerships in North Dakota if it continues long-term.

The UAW wants an immediate 20 percent raise, followed by four additional five percent raises each over the course of a four-year deal, restoring cost of living increases, pensions and retiree benefits. Until General Motors, Ford and Stellantis work a deal, new vehicles and parts could become scarce. Williston Auto General Manager Drew Balogh says they purchased extra parts in anticipation of a possible strike. Balogh says they are in a good spot, but if the strike lasts more than two weeks, there may be shortages in their service department.

“That will affect our service customers if we are waiting on a part for replacement for their pickup truck, SUV or van,” said Balogh.

Williston Auto is a GMC and Chevrolet dealership. Chevrolet is owned by Stellantis.

Balough added that a slowdown in the assembly line could cause delays for new car orders. He said it can take anywhere between eight to twelve weeks to get a vehicle.

Talks between the union and company representatives are expected to continue this week.

“We aren’t excited about a strike; however, we do believe everyone deserves a fair paycheck,” said Balogh.

