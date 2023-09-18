InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Fatal crash
One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash

Latest News

curling seniors
Two high school seniors from Bismarck & Mandan competing in curling at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games
curling seniors
Two high school seniors from Bismarck & Mandan competing in curling at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Jacob's First News at Ten Weather 9/17/23
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Coleman Corn Maze adds new things to its third season
First News at Five SUNDAY
19th annual Autumnfest parade takes place Saturday