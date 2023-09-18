Dr. Shane Martin named interim superintendent of Turtle Mountain Community Schools

Turtle Mountain Community School district named Athletic Director Dr. Shane Martin as acting superintendent(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – There’s been a change in leadership at the top of the Turtle Mountain Community School district.

The district named Athletic Director Dr. Shane Martin as acting superintendent.

He takes over for Dr. Michelle Thomas, who had led the district since early 2020.

The school board accepted Thomas’ resignation earlier this month. In a social media post, Martin cited a desire to devote more time to family in Thomas’ decision.

Thomas is credited for leading many initiatives for the schools and guiding the district of some 1,500 students through the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin has worked for the district for the past 16 years.

He said he’s honored to take on the responsibility, even if it’s an interim basis.

“While my board navigates through the situation is something that I accepted, and always willing to do what’s necessary for our student body and the students of Turtle Mountain. So, it was something I gladly accepted,” said Martin.

Thomas’ departure was unrelated to the recent issues with fights in the high school.

The school board is beginning the search for a permanent superintendent.

Martin officially took over as interim superintendent last Monday and says he will continue on in the role and as athletic director until a replacement is chosen.

