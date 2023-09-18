Construction to begin Tuesday on Grant Marsh Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More road construction headaches will be coming to another highly-traveled area in Bismarck. NDDOT announced it will begin work on the Grant Marsh Bridge on Tuesday.

Bismarck resident Tyronne Kittleson has been getting used to all of the road construction projects going on across the city. When he heard there was yet another one planned for the Grant Marsh Bridge, he said he wasn’t against the improvements.

“The roads have to be improved. I know there has been a lot of it in Bismarck this summer, but it has to be done,” said Kittleson.

The DOT is beginning this construction project work on I-94 in preparation for a larger bridge project in 2024.

“We are just putting the crossovers in on each end of Grant Marsh. It involves taking out the jersey barrier and putting the crossroads in and temporary ramp connections,” said Dean Schloss, Assistant District Engineer, NDDOT.

With every road construction project, traffic delays are always a factor.

“It will be down to one lane going across the bridge in both directions, so it’s going to be quite a bit of traffic in each lane. There will be more congestion and the morning rush hours will be a little delayed,” said Schloss.

By the end of this project and other road construction projects, some drivers say they just want one thing.

“That we have a beautiful city,” said Kittleson.

Some drivers say road construction is something that we have to get used to in order to have safer roads.

The DOT says the Grant Marsh Bridge project is expected to be completed in mid-November.

Until then, everyone will have to get ready for this next project and plan accordingly.

The DOT says the Grant Marsh Bridge project will cost $1.15 million to complete.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.