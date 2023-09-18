AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is no more debate among the Class-AAA voters on who the number one ranked team in the state is.

Fargo Shanley is unanimous this week in the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Deacons beat Sheyenne last week allowing Minot to move up to second place.

In Class-AA, Fargo North is number one again this week but South and Jamestown each received a first-place vote.

Class-AAA Football Poll

Shanley (20) — 4-0 Record — 100 pts. — Last week: 1st Minot — 4-0 Record — 79 pts. — Last week: 3rd W.F. Sheyenne — 3-1 Record — 49 pts. — Last week: 2nd Bismarck High — 3-1 Record — 46 pts. — Last week: 4th Fargo Davies — 2-2 Record — 26 pts. — Last week: 5th

Class-AA Football Poll

Fargo North (17) — 4-0 Record — 92 pts. — Last week: 1st Fargo South (1) — 3-1 Record — 76 pts. — Last week: 3rd Jamestown (1) — 3-1 Record — 44 pts. — Last week: 4th Dickinson — 4-0 Record — 37 pts. — Last week: 5th G.F. Red River — 4-1 Record — 36 pts. — Last week: 2nd

