One killed, one injured in Rolette County crash involving a bus Saturday

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - One man was killed and another was injured following a crash Saturday at the intersection of BIA Roads 8 and 11, approximately five miles west of Belcourt.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a man was driving a car westbound on BIA Road 8 and a 20-year-old man from Belcourt was driving an International bus southbound on BIA Road 11, en route from rural Belcourt to the Sky Dancer Hotel & Casino.

The Highway Patrol said around 9 p.m. the car disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and hit the bus causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, enter the ditch and roll.

Officers said the driver of the bus was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car, who remains unidentified at this time, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene.

