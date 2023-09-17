Miller accounts for 4 TDs, leads North Dakota State over Central Arkansas 49-31

NDSU Bison Football
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for four touchdowns and North Dakota State rolled to a 49-31 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Miller was 18-of-19 passing for 200 yards with two touchdowns and had 19 yards rushing with a pair of touchdown runs. Miller broke loose on a 13-yard scoring run that stretched the Bison’s lead to 42-17 midway through the third quarter. TaMerik Williams added 83 yards on the ground on 13 carries with a score for the Bison.

ShunDerrick Powell ran for 148 of his 218 yards in the first half and had two touchdowns for Central Arkansas (1-2). His 71-yard touchdown burst pulled the Bears to 28-17 with 6:24 to play before halftime. Will McElvain completed 22 of 31 passes for 210 yards.

It was the final nonconference game of the season for FCS second-ranked North Dakota State (3-0), which has an upcoming bye week before opening its Missouri Valley Football Conference slate at home against South Dakota on Sept. 30.

