Man’s body found in Red River

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say the body of a deceased male was found in the Red River in the approximate 1400 Block North in Moorhead.

On Sunday, September 17, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the Moorhead Police Department was notified that the body of a deceased male was located along the Moorhead bank of the Red River by members of the Fargo Fire Department. The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and to be positively identified.

The investigation is still open, and no further information will be released until an autopsy is completed and next-of-kin notifications have been made.

