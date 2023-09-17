Hoeven welcomes home military police company

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven was in Fargo Sunday welcoming home more than 150 members of the North Dakota National Guard’s 191st Military Police Company. They returned after a 10-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

While deployed, Hoeven’s team says the unit supported “Operation Spartan Shield,” helping establish customs practices and policies to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and contraband. The Operation’s purpose is to strengthen U.S. defense partnerships in southwestern Asia, advancing U.S. interests in the region and supporting the security of its allies.

“Our state has the best Guard members in the nation, which is why they’re called upon to support operations across the world, helping to keep our country and its allies safe,” said Hoeven. “Thank you to the more than 150 members of the 191st and their families, who hail from Fargo, Grand Forks and communities across North Dakota, as well as neighboring states, for your dedication and service to our great nation. We are able to remain a beacon of freedom and prosperity to the world because of the hard work and sacrifice of our service members.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

