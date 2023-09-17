Coleman Corn Maze adds new things to its third season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Coleman Corn Maze opened its doors for its third season on Friday. This is another fall favorite for the Bismarck/Mandan area.

Sarah Otte Coleman, who runs the corn maze, says there are two different options for the maze. If you have little kids, maze A is a shorter route and they can find checkpoints one through six throughout that one. Maze B goes to the vast end of the 10-acre field and people will hit all 12 checkpoints. This year, they have added a couple of new things to their maze.

“The hay bales are new this year. We found that the kids a lot of times wanted to jump on some of the bales we used to frame out the entrance and so we set up a different area that was a little safer and away from the lines of people where kids can play in those bales and jump in the hay bales. This year, the sweet corn, we planned so it was ripe during the corn maze season,” said Sarah Otte Coleman, co-owner of Coleman Corn Maze.

The corn maze runs until October 22 and is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

