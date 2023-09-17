19th annual Autumnfest parade takes place Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The streets of Bismarck were filled with kids and adults on Saturday night as the annual Autumnfest Parade took place.

This year, Parade Chairman Scott Johnson said the parade had to do a time change due to a conflict with the Capitol Grounds. The parade began at 6:30 p.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. like years prior. Johnson said the parade will be back to its normal time in the morning next year. He also says this parade is a part of Bismarck’s heritage and Americana.

“It’s going to go on for a long time. It’s for the kids, it’s for the community, it’s just wonderful. There are not that many parades left in the world, it’s part of our culture, we have to save it,” said Johnson.

Johnson said more than 100 people participated in the parade this year including floats, marching bands and non-profit organizations.

